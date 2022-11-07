Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Sixth Street Specialty Lending (TSLX)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE: TSLX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/2/2022 – Sixth Street Specialty Lending was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

11/1/2022 – Sixth Street Specialty Lending was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/24/2022 – Sixth Street Specialty Lending was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/24/2022 – Sixth Street Specialty Lending had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $21.50 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Sixth Street Specialty Lending is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/5/2022 – Sixth Street Specialty Lending had its price target lowered by analysts at Hovde Group to $19.00.

9/22/2022 – Sixth Street Specialty Lending was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/14/2022 – Sixth Street Specialty Lending was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Price Performance

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.67. 17,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,613. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.07. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc alerts:

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.64%. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth $71,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 50.8% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. 43.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.