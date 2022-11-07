Redburn Partners Begins Coverage on Boeing (NYSE:BA)

Stock analysts at Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.18.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA stock traded up $4.22 on Monday, reaching $164.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,249,987. The firm has a market cap of $97.52 billion, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.23. Boeing has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $233.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($6.25). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Boeing by 18.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,447,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,349 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 189.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $229,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,669 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,108,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,565 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Boeing by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,866,925,000 after purchasing an additional 913,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,065,627,000 after buying an additional 887,382 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

