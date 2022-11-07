ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

SOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ReneSola in a report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ReneSola in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on ReneSola from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded ReneSola from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on ReneSola in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ReneSola

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in ReneSola in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in ReneSola in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. abrdn plc bought a new position in ReneSola in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 38.66% of the company’s stock.

ReneSola Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of SOL stock opened at $4.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average of $5.13. The stock has a market cap of $298.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.00 and a beta of 2.04. ReneSola has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a current ratio of 9.17.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). ReneSola had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $8.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ReneSola will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights.

