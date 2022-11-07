Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for DT Midstream (DTM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for DT Midstream (NYSE: DTM):

10/31/2022 – DT Midstream had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $63.00 to $67.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/31/2022 – DT Midstream was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $67.00.

10/19/2022 – DT Midstream had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $64.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – DT Midstream had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $63.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/30/2022 – DT Midstream had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $58.00 to $57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE DTM traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.68. 365,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,662. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.39. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.70 and a 12 month high of $60.99.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in DT Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

