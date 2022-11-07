Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Union Pacific (UNP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) recently:

11/1/2022 – Union Pacific was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $187.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $200.00.

10/27/2022 – Union Pacific had its price target lowered by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets to $190.00.

10/24/2022 – Union Pacific had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $232.00 to $216.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2022 – Union Pacific had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $230.00 to $220.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2022 – Union Pacific had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $212.00 to $200.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/21/2022 – Union Pacific had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $235.00 to $220.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2022 – Union Pacific had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $207.00 to $204.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/21/2022 – Union Pacific had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $244.00 to $232.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/21/2022 – Union Pacific had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $210.00 to $207.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/21/2022 – Union Pacific had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/21/2022 – Union Pacific had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $212.00 to $210.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/21/2022 – Union Pacific had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $208.00 to $200.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/21/2022 – Union Pacific had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $208.00 to $200.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/21/2022 – Union Pacific had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $225.00 to $215.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/21/2022 – Union Pacific had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $187.00 to $177.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2022 – Union Pacific had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $210.00 to $205.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2022 – Union Pacific had its price target lowered by analysts at Argus from $275.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Union Pacific had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. to $220.00.

10/13/2022 – Union Pacific had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird to $228.00.

10/12/2022 – Union Pacific had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $250.00 to $230.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Union Pacific was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/11/2022 – Union Pacific had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $272.00 to $244.00.

10/10/2022 – Union Pacific had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $218.00 to $210.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/3/2022 – Union Pacific had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $207.00 to $187.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/30/2022 – Union Pacific had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $255.00 to $235.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/29/2022 – Union Pacific had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $220.00 to $210.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/28/2022 – Union Pacific had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $240.00 to $208.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/28/2022 – Union Pacific had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $240.00 to $208.00.

9/14/2022 – Union Pacific was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $234.00.

9/12/2022 – Union Pacific was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $196.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,757,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,594. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.70 and a one year high of $278.94. The stock has a market cap of $120.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Pacific

In other news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trellis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

