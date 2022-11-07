ResMed Inc. (RMD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on December 15th

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the medical equipment provider on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th.

ResMed has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. ResMed has a payout ratio of 27.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ResMed to earn $7.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.0%.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:RMD opened at $210.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.69. ResMed has a one year low of $189.40 and a one year high of $275.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.10. The company has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51. The company had revenue of $950.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.07 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.75%. ResMed’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

RMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total transaction of $340,193.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,873,117.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total value of $2,601,554.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,605,144.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total transaction of $340,193.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,873,117.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,534 shares of company stock valued at $10,844,284 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ResMed

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ResMed by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in ResMed by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at about $694,000. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.