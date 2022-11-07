Resolute Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND)

Resolute Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 261.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 8,222 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Nextdoor by 68.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,146 shares during the last quarter. 31.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Nextdoor to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Nextdoor from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nextdoor from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Nextdoor from $4.50 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 4.55.

Nextdoor Stock Performance

Shares of KIND traded up 0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching 2.39. The stock had a trading volume of 47,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,298. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of 2.24 and a 12 month high of 18.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is 2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is 3.24.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported -0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.10. The business had revenue of 54.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 56.27 million. Nextdoor had a negative return on equity of 22.05% and a negative net margin of 54.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nextdoor news, Director David L. Sze purchased 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 2.91 per share, for a total transaction of 4,365,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,603,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately 19,215,789.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Greylock 16 Gp Llc acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of 3.13 per share, with a total value of 3,130,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,943,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 27,992,729.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Sze acquired 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 2.91 per share, for a total transaction of 4,365,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,603,364 shares in the company, valued at 19,215,789.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,765,000 shares of company stock worth $17,939,150. Company insiders own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

