Reviewing B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) & Noah (NYSE:NOAH)

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) and B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Noah and B. Riley Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Noah 0 0 3 0 3.00 B. Riley Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Noah presently has a consensus price target of $29.17, indicating a potential upside of 100.18%. Given Noah’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Noah is more favorable than B. Riley Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

46.2% of Noah shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.0% of B. Riley Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 47.2% of Noah shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.9% of B. Riley Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Noah and B. Riley Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noah $673.68 million 1.30 $206.21 million $2.76 5.28 B. Riley Financial $1.74 billion 0.71 $445.05 million ($1.89) -23.17

B. Riley Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Noah. B. Riley Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Noah, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Noah has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B. Riley Financial has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Noah and B. Riley Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noah 32.51% 14.89% 11.53% B. Riley Financial -3.78% 0.16% 0.02%

Summary

Noah beats B. Riley Financial on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses. It offers investment products, including domestic and overseas publicly-raised and public securities investment funds, privately-raised investment funds, and private equity products; customized value-added financial services, such as investor education and trust services, as well as insurance brokerage services; and insurance products. The company also provides onshore and offshore private equity, real estate, public securities, multi-strategy, and other investment products, as well as lending services. Noah Holdings Limited was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands. The Capital Markets segments offers investment banking, corporate finance, financial advisory, research, securities lending and sales, and trading services; merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, and institutional private placements services; asset management services; and trades in equity securities. The Wealth Management segment provides wealth management and tax services. The Auction and Liquidation Segment offers retail store liquidation, and wholesale and industrial assets disposition services. The Financial Consulting segment provides bankruptcy, forensic accounting, litigation support, operations management and real estate consulting, and valuation and appraisal services. The Principal Investments-Communications segment provides consumer Internet access through United Online under the NetZero and Juno brands; VoIP communication and related products, and subscription services through magicJack; and mobile phone services and devices through Marconi Wireless. The Brands segments provides licensing of a brand investment portfolio, including Catherine Malandrino, English Laundry, Joan Vass, Kensie Girl, Limited Too, and Nanette Lepore. It also offers advisory services; brokerage services; senior secured and second lien secured loans to middle market public and the private U.S. companies; and consulting services. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

