Reviewing EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) & IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) and IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.7% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of IsoPlexis shares are held by institutional investors. 11.9% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of IsoPlexis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and IsoPlexis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EyePoint Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 IsoPlexis 0 2 1 0 2.33

Profitability

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 413.31%. IsoPlexis has a consensus price target of $10.67, suggesting a potential upside of 520.16%. Given IsoPlexis’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IsoPlexis is more favorable than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

This table compares EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and IsoPlexis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyePoint Pharmaceuticals -186.02% -45.77% -31.03% IsoPlexis -535.02% -159.40% -62.35%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and IsoPlexis’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyePoint Pharmaceuticals $35.31 million 5.08 -$58.42 million ($2.16) -2.44 IsoPlexis $17.26 million 3.89 -$81.57 million N/A N/A

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than IsoPlexis.

Summary

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals beats IsoPlexis on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery. It is also developing EYP-1901, a twice-yearly bioerodible formulation of tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and retinal vein occlusion; and YUTIQ50 for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. The company has strategic collaborations with Alimera Sciences, Inc., Bausch & Lomb, OncoSil Medical UK Limited, Ocumension Therapeutics, and Equinox Science, LLC. It also has a commercial alliance with ImprimisRx PA, Inc. for the joint promotion of DEXYCU for the treatment of post-operative inflammation following ocular surgery. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About IsoPlexis

IsoPlexis Corporation, a life sciences company, provides solutions for the development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, the Czech Republic, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Israel, Switzerland, China and Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and Korea. The company offers single cell proteomics platform, including instruments, chip consumables, and software that provides an end-to-end solution to view of protein function at an individual cellular level. It provides IsoLight and IsoSpark instruments; IsoCode chips that offer multiplexed chip solutions for single cell functional proteomics; CodePlex chips that provide multiplexed solutions for ultra-low volume bulk samples; and IsoSpeak software that offers dimensional data and automates analysis with an intuitive push button user interface to deliver same day single cell and bulk proteome visualizations, as well as research support and services, and post-warranty services. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Branford, Connecticut.

