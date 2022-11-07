Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Down 19.9 %

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock traded down $12.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.94. 332,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,483. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $74.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.88.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,652,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,617,000 after buying an additional 747,804 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,703,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,616,000 after purchasing an additional 90,212 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,047,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,850,000 after purchasing an additional 217,689 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 12.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 663,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,243,000 after buying an additional 70,947 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 554,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,972,000 after acquiring an additional 57,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Several research firms recently weighed in on RBA. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

(Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.