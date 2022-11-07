Robert A. Gerard Buys 500 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Stock

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) Director Robert A. Gerard bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.89 per share, for a total transaction of $18,945.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 262,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,935,781.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

H&R Block Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRB traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.85. 1,772,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,217,402. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $48.76.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.09. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 613.29% and a net margin of 15.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

H&R Block announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of H&R Block

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 9,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after buying an additional 39,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on HRB shares. Barrington Research upped their price objective on H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on H&R Block from $22.60 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About H&R Block

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.