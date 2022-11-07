Rock Creek Group LP Boosts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Rock Creek Group LP increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 177.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,228 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 38.7% in the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 39.1% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $100.30. 497,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,703,122. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.10. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $179.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $182.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.24.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

