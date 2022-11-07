Rock Creek Group LP Buys 415 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Rock Creek Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,715,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,769,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,217 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,876,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,894,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,764 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,521,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,651,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,973 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Duke Energy by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,551,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,858,000 after buying an additional 931,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $80,223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Duke Energy stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.38. 170,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,873,524. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $116.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Duke Energy news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $173,820.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,390.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,819 shares of company stock worth $844,253 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.45.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

