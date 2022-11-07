Rock Creek Group LP Has $18.28 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Rock Creek Group LP raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,218 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Rock Creek Group LP owned 0.06% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $18,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 9,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.49. 77,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,104,980. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.56. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

