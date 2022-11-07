Rock Creek Group LP Has $8.19 Million Holdings in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Rock Creek Group LP lessened its position in shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 350,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 110,000 shares during the quarter. Sierra Wireless makes up approximately 0.9% of Rock Creek Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Sierra Wireless were worth $8,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,199 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWIR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities cut Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. William Blair cut Sierra Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sierra Wireless from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.57.

Sierra Wireless Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWIR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.15. 11,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,701. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.34. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.89.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.45 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 8.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Analysts predict that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Sierra Wireless Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

