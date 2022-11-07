Rock Creek Group LP Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,540,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,885,000. iShares MSCI China ETF accounts for 10.0% of Rock Creek Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 44.6% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 64.4% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI China ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.79. 263,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,325,207. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $71.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.29.

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.