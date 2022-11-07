Rock Creek Group LP Purchases 20,000 Shares of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW)

Rock Creek Group LP increased its stake in shares of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. PFSweb accounts for 0.3% of Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Rock Creek Group LP owned approximately 1.10% of PFSweb worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFSW. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in PFSweb by 357.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 171,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 133,795 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of PFSweb in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PFSweb in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PFSweb during the 1st quarter worth $654,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of PFSweb during the 1st quarter worth $447,000. Institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on PFSweb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
PFSweb Stock Up 0.8 %
PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PFSweb had a net margin of 50.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $64.63 million for the quarter.
PFSweb Company Profile
PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. The company offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCA, an application where agents provides customer service functions, such as placing orders, checking order status, facilitating returns, initiating upsell and cross sell, managing escalations, and gathering voice of the customer information.
