Rock Creek Group LP Purchases 20,000 Shares of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW)

Rock Creek Group LP increased its stake in shares of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. PFSweb accounts for 0.3% of Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Rock Creek Group LP owned approximately 1.10% of PFSweb worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFSW. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in PFSweb by 357.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 171,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 133,795 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of PFSweb in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PFSweb in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PFSweb during the 1st quarter worth $654,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of PFSweb during the 1st quarter worth $447,000. Institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Get PFSweb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on PFSweb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

PFSweb Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PFSW traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.94. 50 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,292. The stock has a market cap of $225.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.39. PFSweb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $14.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average of $10.81.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PFSweb had a net margin of 50.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $64.63 million for the quarter.

PFSweb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. The company offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCA, an application where agents provides customer service functions, such as placing orders, checking order status, facilitating returns, initiating upsell and cross sell, managing escalations, and gathering voice of the customer information.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PFSweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PFSweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.