Rock Creek Group LP Purchases 303 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,730 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In related news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $138.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,115,261. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.60. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $144.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $125.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 481.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on IBM. Societe Generale reduced their price target on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.40.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.