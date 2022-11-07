Rock Tech Lithium (OTCMKTS:RCKTF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Rock Tech Lithium (OTCMKTS:RCKTF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Rock Tech Lithium Stock Up 5.8 %
Shares of RCKTF stock traded up 0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching 2.43. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,950. Rock Tech Lithium has a 1 year low of 1.65 and a 1 year high of 6.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is 2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is 3.05.
Rock Tech Lithium Company Profile
