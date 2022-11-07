Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James began coverage on Roku in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Roku from $130.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Roku to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $200.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Roku from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Roku from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.60.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $49.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.65. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $290.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Roku by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 46,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 21,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Roku by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

