Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James began coverage on Roku in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Roku from $130.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Roku to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $200.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Roku from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Roku from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.60.
Roku Stock Down 4.3 %
Shares of Roku stock opened at $49.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.65. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $290.37.
Roku Company Profile
Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.
