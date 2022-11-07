Rose M. Chernick Sells 200 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) VP Rose M. Chernick sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.14, for a total value of $11,428.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,828.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PEG traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,265,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,709,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.60. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.77. The company has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEG. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 304.5% in the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group to $67.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.92.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.