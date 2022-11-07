Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target to $162.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $155.00 to $162.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $166.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Trane Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $169.44.

Shares of TT stock opened at $166.74 on Thursday. Trane Technologies has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $204.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.73%.

In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,035. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 6.0% during the third quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 9.4% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 263,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,469 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

