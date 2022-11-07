Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target to $5.00

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 29.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PLTR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,222,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,916,559. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.18 and a beta of 3.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.82. Palantir Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $27.11.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.72 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 37,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $304,330.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,874,097 shares in the company, valued at $15,255,149.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $215,387.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,815,808 shares in the company, valued at $14,944,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 37,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $304,330.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,874,097 shares in the company, valued at $15,255,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 81.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

