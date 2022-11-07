Royal Bank of Canada Trims Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Target Price to $53.00

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.71% from the stock’s previous close.

GLPG has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Galapagos in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Galapagos from €60.00 ($60.00) to €50.00 ($50.00) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James cut Galapagos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Galapagos from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Galapagos from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Galapagos Stock Performance

GLPG stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,159. Galapagos has a 52 week low of $41.10 and a 52 week high of $72.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galapagos

Galapagos ( NASDAQ:GLPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.48. Galapagos had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $146.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.44 million. Analysts expect that Galapagos will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPG. FMR LLC grew its stake in Galapagos by 64.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,568,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,691 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Galapagos in the second quarter worth $16,866,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Galapagos by 566.2% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 216,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,081,000 after acquiring an additional 184,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Galapagos by 46.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,103,000 after acquiring an additional 164,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Galapagos by 193.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,855,000 after acquiring an additional 163,800 shares in the last quarter. 19.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

