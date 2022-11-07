Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($1.50)-($1.30) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.79). The company issued revenue guidance of ~$2.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.69 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to -$1.50–$1.30 EPS.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE RCL traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $54.70. The company had a trading volume of 7,142,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,252,998. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12-month low of $31.09 and a 12-month high of $98.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RCL. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Capital World Investors increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,035 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 56.0% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,022,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,666,000 after purchasing an additional 367,253 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,355,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,721,000 after purchasing an additional 314,385 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 243.0% in the 1st quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 438,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,711,000 after buying an additional 310,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth about $11,754,000. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

