Rumble Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:RUM)

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 57,170 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 389% compared to the average volume of 11,700 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rumble

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Craft Ventures GP II LLC purchased a new stake in Rumble during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,971,000. Mad River Investors purchased a new stake in Rumble during the 3rd quarter worth about $670,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rumble during the 3rd quarter worth about $459,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rumble during the 3rd quarter worth about $456,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rumble during the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Rumble Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of RUM stock traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $13.55. The stock had a trading volume of 85,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483,691. Rumble has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $18.52.

Rumble Company Profile

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms. The company operates rumble.com, a platform that enables video creators to host, livestream, manage, distribute, and create OTT feeds, as well as monetize their content. It also operates locals.com, a subscription-based video sharing platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Longboat Key, Florida.

