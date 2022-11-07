Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ryanair from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.20) to €21.00 ($21.00) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Liberum Capital cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.20) to €17.70 ($17.70) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.87.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Ryanair Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.34. 909,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.06 and a beta of 1.47. Ryanair has a 52 week low of $55.90 and a 52 week high of $127.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryanair

Ryanair Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 18.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,270,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $981,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,195 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 11.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,007,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $673,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,514 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 4.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,685,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $651,353,000 after purchasing an additional 417,273 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 4.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,042,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $406,360,000 after purchasing an additional 254,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 13.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,923,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $254,669,000 after purchasing an additional 338,051 shares in the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.