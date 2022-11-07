Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ryanair from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.20) to €21.00 ($21.00) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Liberum Capital cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.20) to €17.70 ($17.70) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.87.
Ryanair Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.34. 909,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.06 and a beta of 1.47. Ryanair has a 52 week low of $55.90 and a 52 week high of $127.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.15.
Ryanair Company Profile
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.
