Safe (SAFE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $107.55 Million

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. In the last week, Safe has traded 29.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a total market cap of $107.55 million and approximately $145,530.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can now be bought for about $5.16 or 0.00024755 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00131166 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.62 or 0.00242782 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00069752 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004870 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 5.22359314 USD and is down -1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $164,714.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.