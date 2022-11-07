Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.41-1.51 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10-2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.99 billion. Sanmina also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.41-$1.51 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sidoti cut shares of Sanmina from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

SANM stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,840. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. Sanmina has a 52 week low of $35.36 and a 52 week high of $59.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other news, CEO Jure Sola sold 119,550 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $6,016,951.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,198,208.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,977,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $282,048,000 after acquiring an additional 40,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sanmina by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,558,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $103,400,000 after buying an additional 67,685 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Sanmina by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 810,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,002,000 after buying an additional 553,822 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Sanmina by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,593 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,115,000 after buying an additional 21,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Sanmina by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 200,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after buying an additional 15,959 shares during the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

