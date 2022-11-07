Sapphire Price Tops $0.0630 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 7th. Sapphire has a market cap of $56.95 million and $451,462.00 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0630 or 0.00000302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sapphire has traded up 98% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,601.03 or 0.07678350 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00089935 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00034490 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00069918 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002096 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00014939 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00025075 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.