Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given New $152.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SRPT has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $104.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $143.91.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $103.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.76. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $61.28 and a 52-week high of $120.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($1.73). The business had revenue of $230.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.55 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 97.37% and a negative net margin of 81.76%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers bought 46,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $108.28 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,287.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,530,725.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,966.7% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 191.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

