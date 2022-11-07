Saria Tseng Sells 982 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) VP Saria Tseng sold 982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $337,788.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 256,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,091,902.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MPWR traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $352.96. 690,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,934. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.69 and a twelve month high of $580.00. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $417.43.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPWR. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 45.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 16.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 42.6% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 14.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 68,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,415 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.3% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.88.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

