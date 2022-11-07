Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on November 29th

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1875 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th.

Schnitzer Steel Industries has a payout ratio of 44.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Schnitzer Steel Industries to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.4%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ SCHN opened at $27.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a twelve month low of $25.96 and a twelve month high of $59.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.93. The firm has a market cap of $753.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:SCHN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet cut Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Schnitzer Steel Industries

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 357.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 53.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter worth $246,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the second quarter valued at $308,000. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

Featured Stories

