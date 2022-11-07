Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Price Target Cut to $48.00

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SDGR. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Schrödinger from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Schrödinger from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schrödinger has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.50.

NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $20.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.95. Schrödinger has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $59.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.07.

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.48 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 89.67% and a negative return on equity of 28.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Schrödinger will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nancy Thornberry sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $173,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Schrödinger by 27.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,764,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,042,000 after purchasing an additional 811,535 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,205,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,357,000 after buying an additional 81,435 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 449.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,409,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,196,000 after buying an additional 1,971,292 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 521,739.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,262,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,088,000 after buying an additional 1,262,609 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 7.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,156,000 after buying an additional 67,036 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

