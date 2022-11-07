Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Position Boosted by HC Advisors LLC

HC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 4.0% of HC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. HC Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 231,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 17,030 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,711.9% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 164,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 155,353 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 308,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,838,000 after acquiring an additional 52,416 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $560,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $874,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.93. The company had a trading volume of 31,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,034,492. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.19 and its 200-day moving average is $24.64. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $31.76.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

