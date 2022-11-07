Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Purchased by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 43.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 14,316 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 219.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 162,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,569,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,084. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $74.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.71.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

