Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Trading Up 6.3%

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $10.20. Approximately 187 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 210,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sculptor Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock.

Sculptor Capital Management Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $651.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 39,384 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $57,500.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,315.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,149 shares of company stock valued at $851,757. 27.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCU. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,017,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,168,000 after buying an additional 462,475 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 215.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 350,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 239,683 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 35.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 589,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,211,000 after purchasing an additional 154,783 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the first quarter worth about $1,737,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 85.1% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 252,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 116,205 shares in the last quarter. 16.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

