Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$8.75 to C$10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, August 19th.

SECYF opened at $5.62 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.81. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $5.93.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

