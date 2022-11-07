Shattuck Labs (STTK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Shattuck Labs to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

Shattuck Labs Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of Shattuck Labs stock opened at $2.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.51. Shattuck Labs has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $19.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Shattuck Labs

Several research firms have commented on STTK. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Shattuck Labs from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Shattuck Labs by 20.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Shattuck Labs by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shattuck Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Shattuck Labs by 4.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 46.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 31,792 shares during the period. 50.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shattuck Labs

(Get Rating)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.