Sheri Pearce Sells 2,750 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Stock

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $97,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,117.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Antero Resources Price Performance

Shares of AR stock traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.33. 6,606,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,358,392. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 3.55. Antero Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $15.38 and a 12-month high of $48.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Antero Resources Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter worth $31,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter worth $273,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 63.5% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

Further Reading

