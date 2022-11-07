Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.67.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWIR. StockNews.com began coverage on Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sierra Wireless from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWIR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Sierra Wireless in the first quarter valued at about $3,921,000. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Sierra Wireless by 4.6% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 28,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Sierra Wireless in the first quarter valued at about $6,241,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its position in Sierra Wireless by 14.3% in the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 173,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 21,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Sierra Wireless by 1.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 695,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,550,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sierra Wireless stock opened at $29.22 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.89. Sierra Wireless has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $30.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.21. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

