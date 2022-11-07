SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.50-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $58.48 million-$62.13 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $71.13 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on SITM. Barclays decreased their price target on SiTime from $130.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on SiTime from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on SiTime from $240.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

SiTime Price Performance

Shares of SiTime stock traded up $5.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.22. 692,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,012. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.32. SiTime has a 52-week low of $73.10 and a 52-week high of $341.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $79.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. SiTime had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 14.95%. On average, research analysts predict that SiTime will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 468 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $52,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,685 shares in the company, valued at $13,185,405. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total value of $626,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538,104 shares in the company, valued at $67,467,479.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 468 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $52,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,185,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,708 shares of company stock worth $983,774. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,706,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,847,000 after buying an additional 22,522 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,461,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,147,000 after buying an additional 16,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,627,000 after buying an additional 48,087 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 2.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 398,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,673,000 after buying an additional 8,155 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 17.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 359,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,151,000 after buying an additional 53,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

