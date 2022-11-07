SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.30-$2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.35. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SJW Group Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE SJW traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.80. 642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,073. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.65. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.74 and a fifty-two week high of $73.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at SJW Group

Several research firms have issued reports on SJW. Barclays dropped their price target on SJW Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of SJW Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SJW Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SJW Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.00.

In other news, CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 620 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $37,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,421. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other SJW Group news, Director Carl Guardino sold 1,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $75,576.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,529.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $37,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,421. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,840 shares of company stock worth $245,289. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SJW Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SJW Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in SJW Group in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SJW Group by 55.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SJW Group by 1,384.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

