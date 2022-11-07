SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

SKM stock opened at $20.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.73. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $48.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.90 and a 200-day moving average of $22.35.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 8.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1,039.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

