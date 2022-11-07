SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.
SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Stock Up 2.8 %
SKM stock opened at $20.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.73. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $48.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.90 and a 200-day moving average of $22.35.
SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 8.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.
SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile
SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.
