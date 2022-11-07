Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.86.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$34.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Sleep Country Canada Price Performance

Shares of SCCAF stock opened at $16.34 on Monday. Sleep Country Canada has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $31.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day moving average is $19.53.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

