Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) PT Lowered to GBX 3,440

Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,655 ($42.26) to GBX 3,440 ($39.77) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.57% from the stock’s current price.
Smurfit Kappa Group Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of SKG opened at GBX 3,002.60 ($34.72) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.46. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 12-month low of GBX 2,415 ($27.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,198 ($48.54). The firm has a market capitalization of £7.81 billion and a PE ratio of 966.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,769.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,932.20.
Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile
