Sourceless (STR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $147.02 Million

Sourceless (STR) traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. In the last seven days, Sourceless has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sourceless has a market cap of $147.02 million and $19.00 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Sourceless

Sourceless is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00800071 USD and is up 11.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $13.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars.

