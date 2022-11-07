SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 491.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,439 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 3.1% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $4,737,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $633,000. Shearwater Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 37,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD opened at $156.15 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $193.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.07.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.