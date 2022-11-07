Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,597.8% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $189.43. 33,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,541,847. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.54 and a 200 day moving average of $197.41. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.