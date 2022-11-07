Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.86-$0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Stagwell Stock Performance

Shares of Stagwell stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.63. 550,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,842. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.83. Stagwell has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $11.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.95.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $672.91 million during the quarter. Stagwell had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 5.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stagwell will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stagwell

A number of research firms recently commented on STGW. Benchmark assumed coverage on Stagwell in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Stagwell in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Stagwell during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell during the first quarter worth $143,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stagwell by 12.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stagwell by 19.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the period. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stagwell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

Further Reading

